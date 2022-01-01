Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in SBIC

Go
SBIC restaurants
Toast

SBIC restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$5.00
Deep fried Funnel Fries topped with your choice of dust and whipped cream.
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake App$20.00
Broiled jumbo lump crab cake. Served with whole grain mustard tartar sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
Broiled jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, roasted tomatoes and whole grain mustard tartar sauce.
More about Riverside Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in SBIC

Egg Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near SBIC to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston