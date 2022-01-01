Chicken sandwiches in SBIC
SBIC restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Classic crispy or grilled chicken sandwich
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded and fried parmesan chicken tenders smothered in marinara sauce with a layer of provolone cheese on a toasted brioche roll
|Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Breaded and fried chicken tenders, tossed in our special Bangin' sauce
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich
|$14.00
Fat boy Fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli. Served on brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.