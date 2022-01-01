Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in SBIC

Go
SBIC restaurants
Toast

SBIC restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Classic crispy or grilled chicken sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried parmesan chicken tenders smothered in marinara sauce with a layer of provolone cheese on a toasted brioche roll
Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Breaded and fried chicken tenders, tossed in our special Bangin' sauce
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich$14.00
Fat boy Fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli. Served on brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
More about Riverside Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in SBIC

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near SBIC to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston