Corn soup in
SBIC
/
Baltimore
/
SBIC
/
Corn Soup
SBIC restaurants that serve corn soup
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
Avg 4.5
(26 reviews)
Street Corn Soup Cup
$6.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
Avg 4.6
(433 reviews)
Sweet Corn Soup
$7.00
Sweet corn, soft tofu
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
