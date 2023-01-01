Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in SBIC

Go
SBIC restaurants
Toast

SBIC restaurants that serve corn soup

Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Corn Soup Cup$6.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Soup$7.00
Sweet corn, soft tofu
More about Bodhi Federal Hill

Map

Map

