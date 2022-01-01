Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dumplings in
SBIC
/
Baltimore
/
SBIC
/
Dumplings
SBIC restaurants that serve dumplings
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
Avg 4.5
(26 reviews)
Chicken & Dumplings (Bowl)
$11.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
Avg 4.6
(433 reviews)
Chive Dumpling
$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
