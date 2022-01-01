Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in SBIC

SBIC restaurants
SBIC restaurants that serve dumplings

Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Dumplings (Bowl)$11.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chive Dumpling$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
More about Bodhi Federal Hill

Map

Map

