Grilled chicken in
Baltimore
/
Baltimore
/
Grilled Chicken
Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Schaffner's Drive In
601 W Market St, Baltimore
Avg 4.7
(743 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad
$7.69
Grilled Chicken
$3.99
Grilled Chicken Panini
$4.99
More about Schaffner's Drive In
OX-B's
1001 s main st, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$7.75
More about OX-B's
