Go
Toast

Baltimore Soundstage

Live music & entertainment venue located in the heart of Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor! Check out our calendar of events at www.baltimoresoundstage.com

124 Market Pl

No reviews yet

Location

124 Market Pl

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

No reviews yet

Bon Fresco is your home for carbs & coffee. Come for the coffee,
stay for the signature sandwiches on freshly-baked ciabatta.

Next Phaze Cafe

No reviews yet

Southern cuisine and enterainment

LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston