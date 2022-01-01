Go
Bam Bam Burger Company

522 Bay Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Popular Items

BURGER YOUR WAY$12.00
Our special beef blend, make it your way
SHROOM & SWISS$12.00
Sautéed tri mushroom mix, Swiss cheese, steak sauce.
Crispy Coconut Shrimp (5pc)$10.00
Crispy Coconut shrimp served with our bang-bang dipping sauce.
Hand Cut Fries$7.00
Truffle Fries$8.00
Truffle oil, Shaved parm
CLASSIC BAM BAM$12.00
Cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, Tomato, Bam Bam sauce.
BOURBON BBQ$14.00
Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq sauce.
Bam Bam Bites (8pc)$10.00
Crispy Chicken Nuggs - served plain or tossed in our housemade Buffalo, Bbq, or Teriyaki sauces,
Onion Rings$8.00
Beer Cheese Fries$8.00
Made with Lastwaves (Brewery across the street) Red sky Beer, covered with beer Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

522 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

