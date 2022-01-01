Bam Bam Burger Company
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
522 Bay Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
522 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742
Nearby restaurants
Prime 13
Serving NJ’s Best Steak & Seafood in Point Pleasant in Ocean County, New Jersey. Beginning with certified Angus and USDA Prime beef and a wood-burning grill and smoker, Prime 13’s Executive Chef Mark Yakabofski forges hearty, foodie-friendly American comfort cuisine. Come in and enjoy!
B2 Bistro + Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Shore Points BBQ
We call ourselves a barbecue restaurant, and offer many of the items you might find in a traditional barbecue joint, but we are beach bums at heart and decided to switch things up a bit! Our sauces and flavor combinations have a way of catapulting the traditional southern fare straight to the coastline. So, stop in and experience the idea of barbecue through the eyes of the shore!
Surf Taco - Point Pleasant
Come in and enjoy!