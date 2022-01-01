Go
Toast

Bambino's Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

301 GEORGIA ST STE 122

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Giant Meatballs$6.95
Cappelini$12.95
Large Cheese Pizza$17.75
Spaghetti$12.95
Garlic Bread$5.95
Fettuccine$12.49
Small Cheese Pizza$12.25
Garlic Bread w/cheese$6.60
Dinner Salad$5.95
Greek Salad$9.95
See full menu

Location

301 GEORGIA ST STE 122

Vallejo CA

Sunday9:26 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:26 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Day Cafe

No reviews yet

Best breakfast in town!
Open 7 days a week
7am - 3pm

Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food

No reviews yet

Napoli Pizzeria is Vallejo's local favorite. Whether you come from the Vallejo Ferry, live downtown or near the waterfront, Napoli Pizzeria will meet your Italian food cravings. Our menu serves up award-winning, hand-tossed pizzas cooked in well-seasoned brick deck ovens and homemade pasta and sauces. We make great hand-tossed pizza from dough that is made daily in brick ovens. Try our many pizza and pasta combinations in our pizza parlor setting today!

House of Soul, Vallejo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston