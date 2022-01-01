Bambino's Restaurant

Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food

Napoli Pizzeria is Vallejo's local favorite. Whether you come from the Vallejo Ferry, live downtown or near the waterfront, Napoli Pizzeria will meet your Italian food cravings. Our menu serves up award-winning, hand-tossed pizzas cooked in well-seasoned brick deck ovens and homemade pasta and sauces. We make great hand-tossed pizza from dough that is made daily in brick ovens. Try our many pizza and pasta combinations in our pizza parlor setting today!

