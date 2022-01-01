Go
Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 • $$

Avg 4.1 (381 reviews)

Popular Items

Tamari
Tamari
Chopsticks
Chopsticks
Wasabi
Wasabi
Ginger
Ginger
Cauliflower$10.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro.
Chasing the Dragon$20.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura flakes. / 6 pcs.
Green Machine$15.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. / 8 pcs.
Friday the 13th$18.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. / 8 pcs.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201

San Ramon CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

