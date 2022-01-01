Bamboo Sushi

Go
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Green Machine$11.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Chopsticks
Edamame$4.00
With sea salt.
Miso Soup$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Tamari
Cauliflower$8.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
Friday The 13th$18.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
Ginger
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1660 SE 3rd Avenue

Portland OR

