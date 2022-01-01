Go
Toast

Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

2715 17th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)

Popular Items

Nigiri King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$16.00
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.
Sunset$17.00
House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.
Miso Soup$4.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Cauliflower$9.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro.
Chasing the Dragon$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.
Green Machine$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Friday The 13th$17.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2715 17th St

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar Dough

No reviews yet

Modern-rustic Italian spot featuring gourmet wood-fired pizzas, plus pastas, wine, beer & cocktails.

Denver Poke Company

No reviews yet

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

SUSHI RONIN

No reviews yet

Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.

Ash Kara

No reviews yet

Ash’Kara explores the continuous evolution of Israeli cuisine, with ingredients and flavors from across Europe and North Africa.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston