Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
2715 17th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2715 17th St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Dough
Modern-rustic Italian spot featuring gourmet wood-fired pizzas, plus pastas, wine, beer & cocktails.
Denver Poke Company
Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.
SUSHI RONIN
Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.
Ash Kara
Ash’Kara explores the continuous evolution of Israeli cuisine, with ingredients and flavors from across Europe and North Africa.