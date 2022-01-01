Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
1409 NE Alberta St
Popular Items
Location
1409 NE Alberta St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Wild Thing
Wild Thing is a plant-based café serving vegetable bowls, snacks, coffee and natural wine. Everything is local, seasonal and organic. We are 100% vegan and gluten free!
Podnah's Pit BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Little Aviv
Plant-based Middle Eastern Magic!
Petite Provence
Come in and enjoy!