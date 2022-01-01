Go
Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

1409 NE Alberta St

Popular Items

Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Cauliflower$9.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
Green Machine$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
California Roll$8.00
House crab mix, cucumber, avocado
Nigiri King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Chasing The Dragon$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Location

1409 NE Alberta St

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

