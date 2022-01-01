Go
Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

836 NW 23rd Ave. • $$

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)

Popular Items

Friday The 13th$18.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
Green Machine$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
California Roll$9.00
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Green Machine W/ Albacore$17.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Nigiri King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

836 NW 23rd Ave.

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
