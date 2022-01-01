Go
Toast

Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

310 SE 28th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$4.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Nigiri King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Edamame$4.00
Steamed, sea salt
Green Machine$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Cauliflower$9.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
California Roll$9.00
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

310 SE 28th St

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tusk

No reviews yet

Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine highlighting seasonal produce of the Pacific Northwest.

The Sudra

No reviews yet

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

No reviews yet

Enjoy some of Portland's best Hawaiian food. Classic Hawaiian Plate Lunch at it's finest - most plates come with two scoop rice and some of our famous creamy mac salad. So ono!

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston