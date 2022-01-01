Go
Toast

Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

2675 NE Village Lane • $$

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Nigiri King Salmon$10.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Cauliflower$10.00
Tempura fried cauliflower, spicyblack bean sauce, toasted cashews,cilantro
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Avocado Roll$8.00
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
California Roll$10.00
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
Green Machine$15.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2675 NE Village Lane

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pasta & Co

No reviews yet

Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.

For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.

Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Ba Bar - University Village

No reviews yet

Modern & quality Vietnamese street food in a fun, lively setting with specialty cocktails to enjoy with family and friends.

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Tutta Bella serves traditional wood-fired Neapolitan pizza!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston