Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

404 SW 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)

Popular Items

Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Miso Soup$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
Cauliflower$9.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Edamame$4.00
With sea salt.
Green Machine$13.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Chasing The Dragon$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

404 SW 12th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

