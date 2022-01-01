Go
Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard

Popular Items

Sunomono Salad$8.00
Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds
Tuna Poke$14.00
Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing
Spicy Ginger Chicken Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken, steamed rice, furikake, Japanese pickles, and green onion.
Spicy Tuna Bowl$20.00
Big eye tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, sweet onion, crispy shallot, nori, spicy aioli, ponzu
Zig Zag$22.00
American Unagi, seasoned crab,
kaiware, avocado,
tempura crunchies, eel sauce
Miso Soup$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Mixed Green Salad$12.00
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware,
yuzu vinaigrette
Rainbow Bowl$18.00
MSC-certified albacore, salmon, cucumber, avocado, onion, seaweed, Bamboo poké sauce
Garden Of Eden$19.00
Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple,
seared tuna, pickled mustard seed,
yuzu vinaigrette, basil
Fry Tide$19.00
Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado,
shiso, spicy ginger aioli
Location

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

iChina

Shihlin

R&B Tea

Menoh - Valley Fair

