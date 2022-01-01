Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
iChina
Come in and enjoy!!
Shihlin
Come in and enjoy!
R&B Tea
Come in and enjoy!
Menoh - Valley Fair
Come in and enjoy!