Bamboo Teri house

Best Japanese Taste in Long Beach Since 1985!

3391 Atlantic Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Curry TOGO$9.95
Chicken Katsu Curry with Steamed Rice
Edamame$4.20
Steamed & Salted Soy Beans
Super Bowl$11.70
Chicken teriyaki, shrimp & veggie tempura, sesame chicken, gyoza and steamed veggies over rice
California Roll$6.99
Kanikama, avocado & cucumber
3 Item Combo$16.78
Choose 3 items & Choose 2 Sides
2 Item Combo$13.18
Choose 2 items & Choose 2 Sides
Miso Soup$1.80
Mini Bowl$7.80
Chicken teriyaki, sesame chicken w/ noodles & rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.50
Charbroiled, all natural chicken (thigh) w/ teriyaki sauce
Fried Gyoza$6.30
5 Pc Chicken & Veggie Fried Dumplings
Location

3391 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
