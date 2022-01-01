Go
Toast

Bamboo Village - Buffalo

Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Buffalo areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

FRENCH FRIES

6 1st Ave NE • $

Avg 3.3 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet & Sour Sauce w/$8.95
Choice of meat breaded and fried crispy topped with carrots, bell peppers, onions and pineapple drizzled with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Pork EggRolls (2x)$5.95
2 Pork EggRolls as one order, served with house special sauce.
Sesame$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a sweet caramelized brown sauce, mildly spiced.
Potstickers (6x)$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Steamed Dumplings (6x)$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Pad Thai$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
Cheese Wontons (6x)$4.55
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions, folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
General Tso's$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
Include white rice.
Lo Mein$6.95
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
Fried Rice$6.95
Rice wok tossed with eggs, onions, peas and carrots.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6 1st Ave NE

BUFFALO MN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J's Down Under

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Marsh Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Headlands Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston