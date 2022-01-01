Go
Toast

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Anoka, Coon Rapids areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

FRENCH FRIES

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW • $

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

Lo Mein$6.95
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
Cheese Puffs (6x)$4.55
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
Potstickers (6x)$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Cheese Wontons (6x)$4.55
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions, folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
Sweet & Sour Sauce w/$8.95
Choice of meat breaded and fried crispy topped with carrots, bell peppers, onions and pineapple drizzled with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Signature Viet Eggrolls$5.50
As known, this delicious is pork mixture wrapped with rice paper. Deep fried and served with special mixed fish dipping sauce.
Szechuan Style$10.95
Spicy brown sauce stir fried with carrots, bell peppers, onions.
Pad Thai$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
Sesame$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a sweet caramelized brown sauce, mildly spiced.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW

COON RAPIDS MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

No reviews yet

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

Misfits Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House

No reviews yet

We offer a brunch menu as well as High Tea Service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston