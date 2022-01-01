Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Anoka, Coon Rapids areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.
FRENCH FRIES
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW
COON RAPIDS MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!
Misfits Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
We offer a brunch menu as well as High Tea Service.