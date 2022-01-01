Go
Toast

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

4500 Montrose Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chinese Egg Rolls$4.00
Pork Potstickers$5.00
Shrimp Dumplings$6.00
D - Kung Pao$12.00
Hot & Sour
Wonton
D - General Tso's$12.00
House Fried Rice$10.00
Salt & Pepper Fantasy
Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls$4.00
See full menu

Location

4500 Montrose Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ono Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BCN Taste & Tradition

No reviews yet

BCN Taste & Tradition, the name gives a nod to Barcelona and the meld of traditional and modern Spanish cuisine. Chef Luis Roger has just relocated from Girona, Spain - trained under Michelin Chef Ferran Adria at elBulli- and taught at the renowned culinary school Aula Gastronomica de l’Emporada. <br>Located on a 1920’s era Victorian home in the trendy Montrose/Museum District (4210 Roseland St.). BCN Taste & Tradition will recreate an authentic Spanish style dining experience with unparalleled service. The menu will showcase all the fantastic, cutting-edge haute cuisine that put Spain on the world stage.

FIORI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Jardinier MFAH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston