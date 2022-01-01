Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
4500 Montrose Blvd
Popular Items
Location
4500 Montrose Blvd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Ono Poke
Come in and enjoy!
BCN Taste & Tradition
BCN Taste & Tradition, the name gives a nod to Barcelona and the meld of traditional and modern Spanish cuisine. Chef Luis Roger has just relocated from Girona, Spain - trained under Michelin Chef Ferran Adria at elBulli- and taught at the renowned culinary school Aula Gastronomica de l’Emporada. <br>Located on a 1920’s era Victorian home in the trendy Montrose/Museum District (4210 Roseland St.). BCN Taste & Tradition will recreate an authentic Spanish style dining experience with unparalleled service. The menu will showcase all the fantastic, cutting-edge haute cuisine that put Spain on the world stage.
FIORI
Come in and enjoy!
Le Jardinier MFAH
Come in and enjoy!