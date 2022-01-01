Go
Toast

Bamboozle

Wow your guests with Bamboozle Catering

SOUPS

516 N Tampa St • $$

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Beignets (serves 10)$35.00
Small sized French style doughnuts
Assorted Fresh Rolls
Comes with green leaf lettuce, vermicelli rice noodles and an assortment of fresh veggies and house made sauces
Mini Fried Spring Rolls (v) (serves 10)$25.00
Filled with sesame noodles , red bell, scallion and various veggies served with soy vinaigrette.
Bamboozle Salad (serves 10)$25.00
Green leaf lettuce, cucumber, jicama, red bell, mango topped with cilantro and roasted shallots. Comes with citrus vinaigrette
Assorted Bahn Mi
Vietnamese sandwiches in a French baguette with green leaf lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, garlic aioli and topped with fresh cilantro
Tropical Fruit Salad (serves 10)$40.00
Comes with seasonal fruits including tropical fruits such as yellow papaya, watermelon and lychee
Gallon Sweet Exotic Fruit Tea (serves 8)$11.95
Grilled Skewers (serves 10)$25.00
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
Chicken sautéed with lemongrass, garlic and onion in a rich brown sauce with choice of rice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

516 N Tampa St

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vale Food Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hungry Greek

No reviews yet

Fresh, Healthy, Greek!
Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.

Butter Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Haiku Tampa

No reviews yet

Haiku is a modern Izakaya style restaurant and bar with a great vibe!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston