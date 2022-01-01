Go
Toast

Bamboozle Channelside

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

109 N 12th St Unit 1101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (837 reviews)

Popular Items

AVOCADO ROLL$4.00
Avocado, cucumber, mango, carrot and cilantro w/ citrus vinaigrette
BEEF PHO$13.95
Traditional prepared with uncooked eye round beef. **OPTION TO CHOOSE UNCOOKED. WHEN READY TO EAT, POUR HOT BROTH OVER BEEF TO COMPLETE COOKING PROCESS.**
CHICKEN PHO$12.95
Tender white meat chicken strips
SHRIMP ROLL$5.50
Cucumber, basil, jicama, chives, & peanut sauce
BEEF ROLL$4.75
Red bell peppers, cucumber, jicama, roasted shallots, & soy vinaigrette
LEMONGRASS TOFU ROLL$4.00
BOOZLE BOWL$10.95
Comes with green leaf lettuce. Choose base: Jasmine or brown rice, rice noodles or extra green leaf lettuce.
Select 5 veggies and 1 herb or try it our recommended way with cucumber, carrots, jicama, red bell pepper, mango, cilantro & Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette.
KICKN CHICKEN ROLL$4.25
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
CRISPY DUCK ROLL$6.75
Jicama, mango, roasted shallots and cilantro w/ citrus vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL ROLL$5.50
Shrimp & grilled pork, cucumber, mint, chives w/ peanut dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

109 N 12th St Unit 1101

Tampa FL

Sunday11:15 am - 4:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Poke Company

No reviews yet

The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!

Blind Tiger Cafe - Embarc Collective

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La La's Sangria Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vale Food Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston