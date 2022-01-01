Go
Bambu Restaurant image
Thai
Asian Fusion

Bambu Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

970 N Phoenix Rd

Medford, OR 97504

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tiger Roll$9.95
Cream cheese, crab flake, cilantro, and chili sauce wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, flash fried and served with our sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Dim Sum Plate$13.00
3ea Chicken shumai, chicken potstickers, and 1) Cha Shu Pork bao steamed in a bamboo steamer and served with a variety of dipping sauces
BBQ Beef$22.00
Char grilled flank steak thinly sliced and served over sautéed baby bok choy finished with a Korean BBQ sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken$12.95
Two skewers of chicken breast char grilled served with our house teriyaki sauce and cucumber salad.
Edamame$5.00
Steamed young soy beans in their pods tossed with Hawaiian Pink Sea Salt. GF/V
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Fish$19.95
Crispy Icelandic cod strips battered in flour and egg flash fried and served with julienne red bell peppers and spring onions finished with our sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Thai Vegetable Spring Rolls$8.95
Vegetable Spring Roll with cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle, shitake mushroom in a spring roll wrapper, flash fried and served with a red wine vinegar dipping sauce.
Thai Chicken Sate$13.50
Two skewers of chicken breast marinated in mild yellow curry, char grilled and served with our house peanut sauce and cucumber salad. GF
Country Curry - With Chicken$18.95
Curry simmered with assorted fresh vegetables (broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, and yellow squash), With Grilled Chicken
Bambu Pad Thai - With Chicken$17.95
Rice noodles stir fried with garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, bean sprouts, egg, chicken, green onion and topped with fresh lime and crushed peanuts.

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

970 N Phoenix Rd, Medford OR 97504

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Las Margaritas

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican cuisine experience!

SOUTH MEDFORD

No reviews yet

"The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tosu Ramen and Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bambu Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston