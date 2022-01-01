Go
Banana Blossom Bistro

We serve Vietnamese cuisine. Pho and Banh Mi are our family specialties!

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

1309 5th Street NE • $$

Avg 4.8 (547 reviews)

Popular Items

Gardener's Pho Chay$14.00
Traditional Vietnamese Rice noodles, tofu, mushroom mix, bok choy and spinach topped with a medley of fresh cilantro & onions in a delicate vegetable broth. Contains Gluten
Allergens: Soy
Banh Mi - Tofu + W. Mushroom$14.00
Golden-fried tofu & pan-seared garlicky wild mushrooms in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with vegan mayo, Maggi, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots | Vegan | Allergens: soy, wheat
Banh Mi - Grilled Pork$12.50
Sweet & savory Vietnamese chargrilled pork in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with mayo, Maggi, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots | Allergens: wheat, fish (anchovy extract), soy
Emma Rolls | crispy (V)$7.25
Scratch-made veggie rolls deep-fried to a golden perfection. Filled with tofu,
wood ear mushroom, taro, cabbage, carrots & onions. Vegan | Allergens: Wheat, Soy
Grilled Pork Rice Bowl$13.50
Sweet & savory chargrilled pork drizzled w/ scallion oil, served w/ steamed jasmine rice & a side of Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad & our house-made vinaigrette. Topped w/ fried shallots & crushed peanuts | GF | Allergens: fish (anchovy extract), soy, peanuts
Banh Mi - Grilled Chicken$12.50
Vietnamese lemongrass chicken chargrilled to juicy perfection & stuffed in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with mayo, Maggi, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots | Allergens: soy, fish (anchovy extract), wheat
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl$13.50
Chargrilled lemongrass chicken drizzled w/ scallion oil, served w/ steamed jasmine rice & a side of Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad. Topped w/ fried shallots & crushed peanuts | GF | Allergens: fish (anchovy extract), soy, peanuts
Pho Gà$14.00
Rice noodles and tender slices of chicken in a delicate and savory chicken broth. Garnished with fried shallots and a mix of fresh chopped cilantro, scallions and white onions.
Beef Pho$14.50
Rice noodles in a savory beef broth with tender slices of rare eye round steak, brisket & flank topped off with a medley of fresh cilantro & onions.
Gluten-Free / Allergens: fish (anchovy extract)
Side French Fries$4.75
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

1309 5th Street NE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
