Banana Blossom

NOODLES

500 9th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (967 reviews)

Popular Items

Chiangmai Noodle
Kimchi Rice & Smoked Wings$13.00
Chicken Tacos$11.00
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Pad Thai
Side Roti$2.50
Roti App$6.00
Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Dumplings$8.00
Korean Ramen
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

500 9th St

Gretna LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
