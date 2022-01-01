Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
The place to go in Dallas, Texas for fresh and delicious Thai food for over 20 years. We go above and beyond to make every item on our extensive menu with the finest ingredients, and we have the perfect array of lunch and dinner to suit anyone's taste. So stop in today to sample our amazing cuisine, or call us to have your meal delivered directly to your doorstep. You can even have us cater your upcoming event and give your guests a meal to remember.
17370 Preston Rd
Popular Items
Location
17370 Preston Rd
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe de France
Founded by Fred Gilani in 1982. Started as a French bakery and café serving soups, salads, and sandwiches. First store opened in Plano, Texas, on 15th St. where their cozy dining room made the Café a local favorite. Alan with his twin brother and sister along with his cousins joined his brother, Fred, in 1982 to make the Café a true family business. Of course, no family is complete without a woman’s touch, and that’s exactly what Alan’s wife, Minoo, brought to the dinner table when she joined the restaurant.
The restaurant is perfect for any occasion. Wether you’re on a romantic dinner for two, or catching a Sunday brunch with the family, Café de France is accommodating, appropriate, and appetizing! Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are paired with delightful deals - including Date Night, Early Bird Dinner and Breakfast Specials, and the Sunday Meal Deal.
Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails
Come on in and enjoy!
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Open Tuesday - Sunday
11:00am-8:00pm Or until sold out. Closed Monday
Scrambler Cafe - Dallas
Come in and enjoy!