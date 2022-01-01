Go
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

The place to go in Dallas, Texas for fresh and delicious Thai food for over 20 years. We go above and beyond to make every item on our extensive menu with the finest ingredients, and we have the perfect array of lunch and dinner to suit anyone's taste. So stop in today to sample our amazing cuisine, or call us to have your meal delivered directly to your doorstep. You can even have us cater your upcoming event and give your guests a meal to remember.

17370 Preston Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basil Fried Rice$10.99
With egg, tomato, white onion, red and green bell peppers, basil, hot chili oil.
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
With egg, tomato, white and green onions.
Basil Noodle (Pad Kee Mow)$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, tomato, white onion, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, basil.
Pad Woon Sen$12.99
Stir-fried clear glass noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
Cajun Fried Rice$10.99
With egg, tomato, white and green onions,
flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
Pad Thai$12.99
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red and green onions, with a tangy and sweet sauce, flavored with lime and crunchy peanut.
Thai Spring Roll (2)$2.99
Crispy spring rolls with shredded vegetables and glass noodles,
served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Pad See Iew$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, carrots, broccoli,
seasoned with Thai soy sauce.
Cream Cheese Roll (3)$3.99
A mixture of cream cheese, minced carrots, and a touch of lemon, rolled into a thin rice wrapper and deep-fried. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls$3.99
Lettuce, carrots, cucumber, wrapped in rice paper and served with crunchy peanut dressing. With choice of shrimp,chicken, tofu, or vegetarian available.
Location

17370 Preston Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
