Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
7816 Old Georgetown Rd • $$
Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Popular Items
|Malaysian Grilled Beef Satay
|$10.95
Skewers of beef served with slightly spicy sauce on the side. Four pieces.
|Thai Lettuce Wrap
|$9.95
Grilled marinated chicken served with lettuce, crunchy noodles, and spicy peanut sauce on the side.
|Green Salad
|$7.95
Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, red peppers and mushroom served with Italian and ranch dressing.
|Fresh Crabmeat and Asparagus Soup
|$8.95
|Rendang Beef
|$17.95
Beef, coconut milk, chili, and spices cooked over low heat.
|Basil Style
|$15.95
Stir fried with bell peppers, onions, garlic, and basil leaves.
|Spicy Mango Chicken
|$15.95
Sliced chicken and mango, bell peppers with mango sauce.
|Thai Tamarind Shrimp
|$15.95
Sauteed shrimp with tomato and onion with Thai chili paste.
|Grilled Honey Peanut Shrimp
|$15.95
Marinated jumbo shrimp with honey peanut sauce on bed of rice noodles.
|Grilled Seafood Teriyaki
|$17.95
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, squid, and salmon grilled and glazed with teriyaki sauce.
|Nasi Goreng
|$12.95
Stir fried rice with Malaysian spices and fried egg. Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
|Malaysian Mee Goreng
|$13.95
Stir fried egg lo mein with cabbage, tofu, onions, and bean sprouts.
|Spicy Basil Leaves with Tofu
|$13.95
Fried tofu sauteed with bell peppers, onions, basil leaves, and spicy Thai sauce.
|Mixed Vegetables and Fried Tofu
|$13.95
Mixed vegetables and fried tofu stir fried with brown sauce.
|Spinach
|$13.95
Lightly sauteed with garlic.
|Chinese Eggplant in Hot Garlic Sauce
|$13.95
|Vegetarian Style Chicken
|$16.95
Choice of general tso's spicy, orange spicy or sesame.
|Vegetarian Basil Style Beef
|$17.95
.
|Vegetarian Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
|$16.95
|Black Bean Sauce Style
|$13.95
|Garlic Sauce Style
|$13.95
|Szechuan Style
|$13.95
|Sesame Chicken
|$14.95
|Sweet and Sour Pork
|$14.95
|Fish Fillet with Black Bean Sauce
|$16.95
|Mixed Vegetable Style
|$13.95
|Snow Pea Style
|$14.95
|Dragon Phoenix
|$15.95
Shrimp, chicken, and vegetable in white sauce.
|Hot and Spicy Four Seasons
|$15.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and pork with sliced mushroom.
|Broccoli Style
|$13.95
|Ostrich with Mixed Vegetables
|$18.95
|Stir-fried Ostrich with basil leaves
|$18.95
Spicy basil sauce
|Mongolian Lamb
|$17.95
|Lamb with Mixed Vegetables
|$17.95
|Coca-Cola®
|$2.00
Coca-Cola Soda
|Sprite®
|$2.00
Lemon Lime Soda
|Coke® Zero Sugar
|$2.00
Zero Sugar Coca-Cola Soda
|Sweetened Iced Tea
|$2.95
|Bottled Water
|$1.50
Deer park.
|Monster
|$3.95
|Coconut Juice
|$3.95
|Can Soda
|$2.00
|Shrimp Toast
|$7.95
Shrimp Toast 4 pieces
|Taiwanese Rice Noodle
|$13.95
Stir fried rice noodle with scallion and bean sprouts.
|Lemongrass Coconut Chicken Soup
|$7.95
Lemongrass soup with peppers, tomato, onion, and mushroom.
|Thai Fried Rice with Fresh Crabmeat
|$17.95
Thai fried rice with lump of fresh crabmeat.
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$7.95
Cold egg noodles served with sesame dressing and sesame seeds.
|Tom Yum Chicken and Shrimp Soup
|$8.95
Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, peppers, tomato, onion and mushroom.
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Fried chicken wonton with clear broth.
|Malaysian Red Curry Ostrich
|$18.95
|Vegetarian Green Curry Chicken
|$16.95
|Malaysian Red Curry Style
|$15.95
Choice of meat with eggplant, bell peppers, fried tofu, and snow peas in a spicy paste with coconut milk.
|Mango with Sticky Rice
|$7.95
Warm sticky rice tossed with sweetened coconut milk and served with mango.
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$15.95
|Honey Peanut Noodles with Chicken
|$12.95
Fried tofu, bean sprouts, and spinach with egg noodles served with peanut sauce.
|Vegetarian Kung Pao Chicken
|$16.95
|Combo Lo Mein
|$13.95
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp.
|Tom Yum Style Noodle Soup
|$15.95
|Beef Lo Mein
|$13.95
|Vegetarian Green Curry Beef
|$17.95
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.95
Thai hot and spicy fried rice. Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
|Pork Lo Mein
|$12.95
|Vegetable Tempura
|$11.95
Deep fried broccoli, asparagus, bell peppers, onions, mushroom, and Chinese eggplant in a light batter. Served with soy sauce on the side.
|Chicken Fried Wontons
|$7.95
Eight pieces.
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$7.95
Steamed or pan fried, chopped mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce on the side. Eight pieces.
|Fried Coconut Rice
|$13.95
Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
|General Tso's Chicken Sauteed
|$14.95
|Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
|$15.95
|Chicken Dumplings
|$7.95
Steamed or pan fried, chopped chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce on the side. Six pieces.
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$12.95
|Edamame
|$5.95
Steamed whole green soy bean pods.
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Choice of meat or vegetables stir fried with wide rice noodles, basil leaves, bell peppers, and onions.
|Steamed Mixed Vegetables
|$14.95
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato served with peanut dressing and crunchy noodles on the side.
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$12.95
|Steamed Shrimp and Scallop with Mixed Vegetables
|$17.95
|Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Skewers of chicken served with slightly spicy peanut sauce on the side. Four pieces.
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Choice of meat or vegetables stir fried with wide rice noodles, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, egg, bell peppers, and onions.
|Tom Yum Shrimp Soup
|$8.95
Spicy and sour with lemongrass, peppers, tomato, onion and mushroom.
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$9.95
Deep fried jumbo shrimp in a light batter, and served with spicy mayonnaise dipping sauce on the side. Six pieces.
|Singapore Rice Noodle
|$13.95
|Scallion Pancakes
|$6.95
Pan fried pancakes with scallions, served with sweet chili dipping sauce. Three pieces.
|Curry Laksa
|$15.95
Mixed egg noodles and rice noodles in a creamy curry coconut milk with choice of meat.
|Pho Vietnamese Noodle Soup Large
|$12.95
Pho Vietnamese Soup
|Beef and Scallop with Oyster Sauce
|$15.95
|Thai Green Curry Style
|$15.95
Choice of meat with fried tofu, eggplant, snow peas, bell peppers, and basil leaves in spices with coconut milk.
|Vegetarian Crispy Beef
|$17.95
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$13.95
|Grilled Steak Teriyaki
|$16.95
Grilled New York steak with teriyaki sauce.
|Satay Tofu
|$6.95
Deep fried tofu served with slightly spicy peanut sauce on the side.
|Vietnamese Spring Rolls
|$9.95
Crabmeat, pork, and clear noodles, Deep fried and served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side. Two pieces.
|Egg Drop Soup
|$3.95
|Steamed Chicken with String Beans
|$15.95
|Coconut Shrimp
|$16.95
|Thai Seafood Combination
|$17.95
Stir fried shrimp, scallops, squid, bell peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, and asparagus in Thai herb sauce.
|Pineapple Style
|$15.95
Choice of meat stir fried with bell peppers and onions in pineapple sauce.
|Bananas Leaves Rice
|$16.95
Platter with two pieces of grilled chicken satay served with boiled eggs, cucumber, and coconut rice garnished with Asian fried red onions served with curry soup served on the side with chicken and shrimp inside.
|Grilled Honey Peanut Tofu
|$13.95
Grilled tofu with honey peanut sauce on bed of rice noodles.
|Crispy Egg Noodle
|$14.95
Crispy Egg Noodle Hong Kong Style
|Nabe Yaki Udon (Soup)
|$15.95
Japanese udon noodle soup with ebi tempura and vegetables.
|Stir Fried Asparagus with Basil
|$16.95
|Szechuan String Beans
|$13.95
Wok fried with szechuan preserved vegetables, fiery chili sauce, and garlic.
|Moo Shu Vegetable
|$14.95
No Rice. Stir fried shredded vegetables, served with pancakes and plum sauce. Four pancakes.
|Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables
|$13.95
Stir fried carrots, snow peas, broccoli, mushroom, onion, and peppers in brown sauce.
|Stir Fried Chinese Eggplant
|$13.95
Eggplant with tofu in Thai basil sauce.
|Vegetarian Basil Style Chicken
|$16.95
|Vegetarian Kung Pao Beef
|$17.95
|Vegetarian Beef with Cashew Nuts
|$17.95
|Hunan Style
|$13.95
|Kung Pao Style
|$13.95
Sauteed with spicy golden roasted peanuts, green, and red peppers.
|Orange Chicken
|$14.95
|Crispy Garlic Fish Fillet
|$15.95
|Sweet and Sour Shrimp
|$16.95
|Egg Foo Young Style
|$13.95
|Moo Shu Style
|$13.95
With four pancakes.
|Triple Delight
|$15.95
Jumbo shrimp, chicken, and beef with mixed vegetables in white sauce.
|Happy Family
|$15.95
|Seafood Delight
|$15.95
Brown or white sauce.
|Szechuan Style Ostrich
|$18.95
|Mongolian Ostrich
|$18.95
Stir-fried with green onion and white onion
|Kung Pao Ostrich
|$18.95
Stir-fried with spicy hoisin sauce and peanut
|Stir Fry Lamb with Thai Basil Leaves Sauce
|$17.95
|Honey Fried Banana
|$7.95
Lightly battered banana, deep fried to perfection, and glazed with honey.
|Diet Coke®
|$2.00
Diet Cola
|Fanta® Orange
|$2.00
Fanta® Orange
|Bottled Soda
|$2.00
Coke, sprite, diet coke, coke zero, ginger ale or orange. 20 oz bottled soda.
|Unsweetened Iced Tea
|$2.95
|Juice
|$2.50
Apple, cranberry apple or lemonade.
|Red Bull
|$3.95
|Sparkling Water
|$3.00
|Indian Pancakes
|$7.95
Roti canai or traditional Malaysian Indian pancakes served with spicy curry sauce. Two pieces.
|Steamed Beef with Mixed Vegetables
|$16.95
|Grilled Honey Peanut Chicken
|$13.95
Marinated chicken breast with honey peanut sauce on bed of egg noodles.
|Crispy Shrimp Wonton
|$7.95
Fried wontons filled with chopped shrimp, corn, and cilantro. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side. Five pieces.
|Vegetable and Tofu Curry
|$13.95
Mixed vegetables and tofu in red curry sauce.
|Hot and Spicy Shrimp and Scallop with vegetable
|$15.95
|Thai Green Curry Ostrich
|$18.95
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.95
|General Tso's Chicken
|$14.95
Crispy chicken coated with spicy tangy sauce.
|Tom Yum Chicken Soup
|$7.95
Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, peppers, tomato, onion and mushroom.
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
Bean paste broth with tofu and seaweed.
|Vegetarian Malaysian Red Curry Beef
|$17.95
|Sauteed Chicken with Cashew Nut
|$14.95
Chicken stir fried with red and green pepper.
|Mongolian Beef
|$16.95
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$4.95
Shredded tofu, mushroom, and egg.
|Thai Green Curry Lamb
|$17.95
|Calamari
|$10.95
Fried calamari served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side.
|Crispy Beef
|$16.95
Stir fried with spicy tangerine peel sauce.
|Seafood Chow Fun (Cantonese Style)
|$16.95
Pan fried flat noodles in light brown egg sauce topped with seafood and vegetables.
|Avocado Salad
|$8.95
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato served with Italian and ranch dressing.
|Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
|$16.95
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$17.95
Fillet of salmon with teriyaki sauce.
|Pepper Steak
|$16.95
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.95
Steamed or pan fried, chopped pork and mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce on the side. Six pieces.
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast glazed with homemade teriyaki sauce.
|Lemongrass Coconut Style Noodle Soup
|$15.95
|Vegetarian Chicken with Cashew Nuts
|$16.95
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$14.95
Bell peppers and carrots.
|Vegetarian Malaysian Red Curry Chicken
|$16.95
|Chow Mein Style
|$13.95
|Chinese Fried Rice
|$12.95
Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$4.95
|Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Stir-fried flat noodle with egg, bean sprout and broccoli with your choice of meat.
|Pho Vietnamese Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Fully Vegetarian
|Malaysian Red Curry Lamb
|$17.95
|Cheesecake
|$5.95
|Lemongrass Coconut Chicken and Shrimp Soup
|$8.95
Lemongrass soup with peppers, tomato, onion and mushroom.
|Vietnamese Shrimp Summer Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, lettuce, and basil wrapped with rice paper, and served with plum sauce on the side. Not fried. Two pieces.
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.95
Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds.
|Chow Fun
|$13.95
|Thai Red Curry Style
|$15.95
|Lemongrass Coconut Shrimp Soup
|$7.95
Lemongrass soup with peppers, tomato, onion and mushroom.
|Crabmeat Rangoon
|$7.95
Fried wonton filled with crabmeat and cream cheese. Five pieces.
|Moo Goo Gai Pan
|$13.95
|Fried Brown Rice
|$13.95
Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
|Sirloin Steak with Mix Vegetable
|$16.95
Stir fried with broccoli, mushroom, snow peas, and carrots in brown sauce.
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout
Location
7816 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda MD
Come in and enjoy!
