Go
A map showing the location of Banbury Cross Donuts- Layton - 2029 Main StView gallery

Banbury Cross Donuts- Layton - 2029 Main St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2029 Main St

Layton, UT 84014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2029 Main St, Layton UT 84014

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Slice Pizza - Clearfield
orange star4.6 • 783
1246 S Legend Hills Dr Clearfield, UT 84015
View restaurantnext
017 Pizza Pie Cafe - Layton UT
orange starNo Reviews
1938 Woodland Park Drive Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON - 1600 Woodland Park Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Woodland Park Dr Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041 Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Layton
orange star4.2 • 125
641 Olsen Plaza Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Dirty Bird Chxx Clearfield
orange starNo Reviews
846 West 1700 South Clearfield, UT 84015
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Layton

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Banbury Cross Donuts- Layton - 2029 Main St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston