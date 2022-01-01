Go
Banchan: American Izakaya

At Banchan we seek to embrace the integration of Asian flavors and traditions with American cooking. Our casual bar and grill setting incorporates many Japanese-American classics, but also expect to find notes of our passion for Chinese, midwestern barbecue, Thai, and of course Korean cooking—with an emphasis on small plate, or Banchan style portions.

900 Main Street

Popular Items

Chicken$3.00
Marinated chicken skewer.
Yakisoba Noodles$14.00
Japanese stir-fried noodles, with vegetables and your choice of protein.
Sunomono Salad$8.00
Japanese salad of pickled cucumber, topped with crab or shrimp.
North Shore Ceviçhe$16.00
Ceviçhe of scallop, shrimp, fresh whitefish, and vegetables—with crispy Gyoza chips.
Korean Fried Chicken$16.00
Boneless crispy chicken thighs, tossed in sweet soy or spicy Korean buffalo sauce.
Carnitas Bao Bun$16.00
Chinese style bun with smoked pork carnitas.
Shrimp$3.00
Jumbo shrimp skewer.
Kobe Steakburger$15.00
Rocky Mountain raised Wagyu beef burger, smashed and wood fired, on a brioche bun with choice of toppings.
Monkey Bowl$14.00
Steamed rice topped with fresh vegetables, and your choice of sauce and protein.
Black Cod$22.00
Buttery caramelized Alaskan sablefish, with house Teriyaki and pineapple fried rice.
Location

900 Main Street

Park City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
