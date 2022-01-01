Go
BJ Ryan's Banc House

In keeping with BJ Ryan's tradition, BANC House continues to bring new flavor to Norwalk. Serving delicious award winning BBQ, fresh crab, appetizers, sides, sandwiches, desserts & more!

16 river st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BANC Burger$14.99
10 oz. certified Angus beef, caramelized onion aioli spread on a soft pretzel roll, English muffin or soft bun
BanC Wings$12.99
Dry rubbed & smoked with a BBQ drizzle
Baja Chicken Salad$14.99
A large flour tortilla bowl with marinated chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar-jack, corn, black beans and sour cream with a roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Mac N Cheese$7.99
Cajun Chicken Pasta Alfredo$21.99
Blackened chicken breast tossed in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce with tomatoes and scallions
Skillet Corn Bread$7.99
Caramel sauce on the side
Regular Size Baby Back Ribs$23.99
Brushed with BANC House BBQ Sauce
Quarter Combo
***NEED TO GO UTENSILS***
Please at this to cart if you need to go utensils otherwise they will not be included in your order.
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$28.99
Brushed with BANC House BBQ Sauce
Location

16 river st

norwalk CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
