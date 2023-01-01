Bandera restaurants you'll love
Bandera's top cuisines
Must-try Bandera restaurants
More about The Dough Joe
The Dough Joe
702 Main Street, Bandera
|Popular items
|12 Count Wings
|$17.99
Wings fried golden brown then tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, celery, and carrots
|6 Count Wings
|$9.99
Wings fried golden brown then tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, celery, and carrots
|Small Caesar Salad
|$3.79
Romaine blend tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons
More about Tj's @ The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee
Tj's @ The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee
807 Main Street, Bandera
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings-6
|$8.99
6 Wings or 12 Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Our Delicious House Made Sauces: Buffalo , Honey BBQ, Asian Zing, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, or Our House Voodoo Dry Rub. Served with a Side of Celery and Carrot Sticks and Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
|French Dip
|$13.99
Sliced Roast Beef, Dipped in Au Jus, Topped with Melted Provolone Cheese Served over Toasted Hoagie Roll with a Side of Au Jus and Horseradish Cream
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder Topped with Crispy Onions on a Toasted Bun Served with a Side of House Made BBQ Sauce and Cole Slaw served with French Fries
More about Trail Boss - 313 11th street
Trail Boss - 313 11th street
313 11th street, Bandera