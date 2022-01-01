Go
Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd.

Popular Items

Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pollo Bandido$14.79
Tender shredded chicken and cream cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla served crispy and golden brown. Topped with yellow queso and green onions. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
16oz. Salsa and Chip (small)$3.99
Queso Appetizer$6.29
Your choice of spicy white, mild yellow, or try the half white and half yellow.
This is our 8 ounce appetizer version. For larger sizes of chips, salsa and queso check out the Togo only section.
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
32oz. Salsa & Chips (large)$6.99
Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
8oz. Salsa and Chip (small)$1.99
Side of Ranch$1.00
Build Your Own Nacho$14.99
You can create your own nachos. First choose a size. Then you can add pinto beans, black beans, and/or rice. Next, choose any meat or sauteed veggies. Then add either white or yellow queso, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. The last step is to top your nachos with as many of the fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream.
Location

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
