Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast

Popular Items

Veggie Taco$3.75
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
Queso and Chips$5.50
5oz Container of queso
contains flour not gluten free
Taco Tuesday$2.50
Only available on Tuesday...
Guac & Chips$6.00
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Korean Beef Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Location

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast

Leesburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
