Go
Toast

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

Come in and Enjoy

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

4629 41st St NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)

Popular Items

Yuca$4.00
Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro, and radishes on corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Taco Tuesday$2.50
Only available on Tuesdays.
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Guac & Chips$6.00
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Korean Beef Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4629 41st St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Roaming Rooster

No reviews yet

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

MASALA ART

No reviews yet

The art of blending spices !

Steak N Egg Diner

No reviews yet

Welcome to Steak N Egg Diner where we specialize in good home cooking served in a warm, friendly atmosphere! Breakfast served 24/7! Steak-n-eggs our specialty! If you're Hungry! We're open!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston