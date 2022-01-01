Go
Toast

Bandit Taco

Thank you for staying Local...

TACOS

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw • $

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Taco Tuesday$2.00
Only available on Tuesday...
Guac & Chips$6.00
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Queso and Chips$5.50
5oz Container of queso
contains flour not gluten free
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Bowl$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Burrito$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Pistolas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Diner

No reviews yet

Open for carryout from 5pm - 9pm
Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Please present proper ID upon pickup. Cocktails are served without ice for your home enjoyment. All alcohol purchases include one of our famous mini brownies.

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

It all started with an idea, a conversation and a few handfuls of animal crackers in 1998.
We combine good food, specialty coffee, craft cocktails, and great service to create a community gathering place for all while building meaningful connections one animal cracker at a time.
Thanks for being party of our community!

Roofers Union

No reviews yet

Roofers Union consists of three wonderful floors, each with its own identity.
1st floor: Jug & Table, a cozy wine bar
2nd floor: Roofers Union Dining & Bar, think craft beer hall
3rd floor: Rooftop, covered, beautiful always, heated if needed.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston