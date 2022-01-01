Go
Bandit Tacos

TACOS

2610 S Main Street • $$

Avg 5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Bandit's Sidekicks - Chips & Queso$7.00
Bandit's Favorite Companions - Fried-to Order Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso and Our Homemade Red Salsa
Later Tater$3.00
Seasoned Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla
Jail Bird$4.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla
Steak Out$4.00
Marinated Flank Steak, Scrambled Eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla
Three Amigos$4.00
Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms, Onions and Bell Peppers with Shredded Cabbage, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla
Spill the Beans$3.00
Re-fried Vegetarian Beans and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla
Bacon the Law$3.50
Sweet’n’Spicy Bacon, Scrambled Eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla
Frito Bandido$6.00
Corn Chips topped with Green Chile Queso, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Crema and Avocado Crema. We can also substitute Fresh-Fried Tortilla Chips for delicious Nachos!
Mixed-Up American$4.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and choice of Salsa and Crema in a Crunchy Corn Tortilla
Skirting the Law$4.50
Marinated Steak, Shredded Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2610 S Main Street

Buda TX

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
