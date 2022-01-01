Go
Toast

Bandit

Come in and Enjoy

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

841 W. Randolph St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (907 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

841 W. Randolph St.

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Komo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Formento's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Darling

No reviews yet

Chicago's intimate and delightful cocktail, dining and social club located on Randolph St in the West Loop.

Au Cheval Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston