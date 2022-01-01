Bendito
A modern approach to traditional Puerto Rican cuisine, inspired by family recipes and led by chef Kevin Ruiz.
2330 Bale Street
Location
2330 Bale Street
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Venture Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
Modern Mediterranean.
Brew Coffee Bar
OPEN HOURS ARE FOR ONLINE ORDERING - NOT SHOP HOURS!!
Chido Taco
Come in and enjoy!