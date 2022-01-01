Go
Banditos

Popular Items

Rus and Gus$5.00
Grilled Street Corn$6.00
78021_Rus & Gus Taco$5.00
78020_Nashville Hot Taco$4.00
Dynamite Fish$4.50
78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$5.00
Blackened Shrimp$5.00
78047_Birria Taco$5.00
Nashville Hot$4.00
78019_CBR Taco$4.50
Location

8137 Honeygo Blvd

Nottingham MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
