Bandoleros 66

Specializing in TASTY BBQ, AMAZING tacos, DELICIOUS margaritas and cocktails, and FANTASTIC Service!

11 E Aspen Ave

Popular Items

Rib Tip Nacho$13.95
Your choice of Beef, Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork with Cheese, Beans, Jalapeno, Pico & Roasted Salsa
1 Chicken Adobo Chimichanga Rice and Beans$8.95
Brussel Sprout Taco$4.00
3 Taco Combo$16.50
10 Taco Combo$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
Guacamole 8oz$6.00
Fajitas$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
10 Taco Combo$40.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Protein. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
Enchiladas$40.00
Red or Green Sauce Enchiladas with Shredded Cheese. Choose between Adobo chicken or Al Pastor pork or Brussel Sprout
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
Two Smoked Elotes$10.00
Smoked corn with chipotle ranch, agave, cilantro, chili oil & cotija cheese.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

11 E Aspen Ave

Flagstaff AZ

