Go
Toast

Bandon Coffee Cafe

Bandon's gathering place, serving handcrafted espresso, breakfast, lunch, and made from scratch pastries seven days a week.

SANDWICHES

365 2nd St SE • $

Avg 4.6 (584 reviews)

Popular Items

Rise & Shine$5.50
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado on your choice of bagel, pita, or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
The best classic. Ours have 17 chocolate chips individually placed on top of an all-butter cookie.
Bagel$2.25
Choose your bagel flavor and toppings.
Latte
Breve
House Coffee
Egg, Meat & Cheese$4.95
Includes scrambled egg and cheddar, with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Choose from a bagel, pita or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!
Americano
Yonkers$9.95
Wild-caught Pacific lox and cream cheese, stacked with capers, red onion, cucumber and tomato on your choice of bagel.
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie$1.75
Our delicious twist on the classic peanut butter cookie.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

365 2nd St SE

Bandon OR

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

65 10th St SE, Bandon, OR, 97411

Coquille Broiler

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Valley View Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy our Chef's handcrafted menu items!

Miller's at the Cove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston