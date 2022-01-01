Go
Toast

Bang Bang

Sushi, Sake, Music!

SUSHI

526 Market St • $$

Avg 4 (1632 reviews)

Popular Items

Ni Tuna$8.00
Shrimp Tempura$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
Bang Bang$17.00
Crab, avocado, asparagus topped with salmon, seared with jalapeno and spicy ponzu pico de gallo.
Godzilla$18.00
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with tuna, tobiko, micro cilantro and chipotle/habanero sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Live Music
Happy Hour
Trendy
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

526 Market St

San Diego CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poke Vida

No reviews yet

Poke Vida is now open in San Diego's East Village community! We're here to bring you the freshest fish and ingredients, made your way, to keep you living your best life. Eat Poke. Live Vida.

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

No reviews yet

SPILL THE BEANS 7am-5pm | 7 days a week -
THE SMOKING GUN 3pm-10pm M-F & 11am-10pm Sat & Sun

Fairweather

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trailer Park After Dark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston