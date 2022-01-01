Go
Bang Na Thai-kitchen

95 Boston Rd

Popular Items

Steamed Vegetables$2.50
Add Beef$3.00
Utensil
Chicken Eggplant Delight$14.95
Sauteed chopped chicken with eggplant, red peppers and basil
Sizzling Beef$15.95
Stir-Fried beef with mushrooms, scallion, onion, broccoli and oyster flavor sauce.
Khao Man Kai$3.00
Peanut Sauce$2.00
Chicken Typhoon$14.95
Sauteed chicken with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers and basil.
Beef Typhoon$15.95
Sauteed beef with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, red peppers and basil.
Pad Paradise$15.95
Sauteed beef, chicken & Shrimp with cashew nuts, red peppers, carrots, basil, pineapple chunks and Thai chili paste
Location

North Billerica MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
