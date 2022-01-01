Go
Toast

Baanga - Kenmore

Come in and enjoy!

636 Beacon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Rice Cake Skewer$5.95
Shrimp shumai$5.95
Beef Bulgogi$21.95
Bibim Bob$13.95
Bibim bap+BBQ$22.95
Pork Belly BBQ$19.95
Steamed Vegetable$5.95
Soft Tofu+BBQ$24.95
Mandu (dumpling)$7.45
Galbitang$16.50
See full menu

Location

636 Beacon Street

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hojoko

No reviews yet

Hojoko is a rock n roll izakaya honoring the pulse of japanese nightlife by serving sushi, robata grilled yakitori and street food small plates paired with craft cocktails, premium sake, wine and beer.

Audubon

No reviews yet

Restaurant / Bar located just outside of Kenmore Square. Neighborhood stop for locals and fans on their way to Fenway Park and The House of Blues.

Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fenway Johnnie's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston