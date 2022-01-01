Go
Bang Bang Burgers

Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2001 E 7th Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Club$9.50
Grilled with Swiss cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard
KIDS BURGER$9.00
Single Bang Bang$8.30
AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side
Single TNT$8.50
GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, sliced jalapeños, crispy onion strings and homemade green Sriracha sauce on the side
Double Bang Bang$10.40
Single Cowboy$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
Cheeseburger Eggroll$4.00
Burger Bowl$14.50
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Pimento$8.50
Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side
Double Cowboy$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2001 E 7th Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

