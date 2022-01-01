Go
Bang Bang Burgers

Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.

235 W Tremont ave

CHICKEN CLUB$9.50
Grilled with Swiss cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard
Double Cowboy$11.00
Double Hangover$11.30
Burger Bowl$14.50
mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Bang Bang$8.30
AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side
Single Cowboy$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
Single Hangover$9.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side
Double Bang Bang$10.40
Single Pimento$8.50
Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side
CHEESEBURGER EGGROLL$4.00
Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
