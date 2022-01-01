Go
Bangin Buns

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

12154 Artesia Blvd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banana Pudding$4.99
(1) Serving of our famous (house) banana pudding w/nilla wafers and bananas inside.
#3 Bun & Tender Combo: 1 Bun + 1 Tender with Fries$13.19
(2) Nashville-style tenders; one in a bun & one tender w/ french fries and bangin sauce.
Hot Honey
(1) Serving of our (house) hot-honey sauce.
#2 Bangin Plate: 2 Buns with Fries$13.69
(2) Nashville-style tender buns w/ french fries and bangin sauce.
Bangin Sauce
(1) Serving of our (house) Bangin Sauce.
Ranch$0.49
(1) Serving of our (house) ranch.
#1 Tender Plate: 2 Tenders with Fries$11.69
(2) Nashville-style tenders on-top of white toast w/french fries and bangin sauce.
Bun$7.49
(1) Nashville-style tender slider served w/ slaw, pickles, bangin sauce, and fries.
Extra Tender$4.19
(1) Nashville-style tender
Bangin Fries$9.99
(2) Nashville-style tenders chopped ontop of fries w/coleslaw, pickles, bangin sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12154 Artesia Blvd

Artesia CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
