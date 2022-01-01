Go
Bangkok Avenue

Serving delicious and authentic Thai cuisine with a cozy and immersive atmosphere that will
transport you to the heart of Thailand. Thank you for the support!

NOODLES

253-21 Northern Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Fried Rice w/onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli, egg
Pad Sea Ew$14.00
Stir fried flat noodles with Chinese Broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce
Drunken Noodle$14.00
(Spicy) Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string bean, bamboo shoot, Thai chili and bell pepper
Massamun Curry with Roti$16.00
(Mild) Sweet curry paste, potato, peanut, onion, fried shallot, coconut milk
Curry Puff$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
Crispy Spring Roll$6.00
(V) Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce
Pad Thai Boran$18.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles encased in an egg omelette w/ jumbo prawn, shrimp, peanuts, dried shrimp, shallot, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, sweet radish, bean curd
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallions, egg
Papaya Salad$12.00
(GF) (Mild) Julienned green papaya with dried shrimp, tomato, peanut, chili, string beans, Thai style lime dressing, garlic
Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers. Served with toasted bread, peanut sauce, cucumber vinaigrette dip
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

253-21 Northern Blvd

Little Neck NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

