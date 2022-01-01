Go
Bangkok Thai Restaurant

Small price increases due to higher cost. We apologize

1696 Annapolis Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Ice Tea$3.50
Pad Thai
Thin rice Noodle, stir-fried with beancurd, scallions, bean sprouts and egg.
Panang Curry
Spicy #1 Panang curry with basil leaves, and bell pepper.
Thai style fried rice
Fried rice with scallion, carrot, and egg.
Kapow
Protein Sautéed with Chili peppers, garlic, and basil leaves.
Mango with Sticky Rice$6.50
sweet sticky rice with ripe mango
Spring Rolls$6.50
Crispy rolls filled with shredded veggies served with sweet and sour sauce
Green Curry
spicy #2 green Curry With bamboo shoots ,bell pepper and basil leaves and coconut milk
Fried Wontons$8.50
Cream cheese and mince shrimp carrot crab stick and celery
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodle, stir-fried with dark sweet soy sauce, broccoli, fresh chili peppers, egg and basil leaves.
Location

1696 Annapolis Rd

Odenton MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
